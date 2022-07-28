Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $114.01 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Autodesk worth $114,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.41 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average is $205.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

