Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.71 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $86,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.74. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

