Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $91.67 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of BCE worth $91,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

