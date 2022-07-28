Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,721 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of DexCom worth $83,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

