EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

EQT Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,542,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 526.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

