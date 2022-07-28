EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) fell 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.08 and last traded at $42.24. 403,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,413,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

EQT Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

