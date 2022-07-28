Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.10

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 139.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of EQIX traded up $47.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $700.09. 15,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $656.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.85. Equinix has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.47.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

