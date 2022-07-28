ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Olivier Biebuyck Sells 305 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $12,572.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESAB Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $41.18 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $2,433,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $315,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $2,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $565,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

