ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.60 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $184.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

