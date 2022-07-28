ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 347,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,791.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 652,091 shares of company stock worth $1,931,165. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,061,000 after acquiring an additional 657,434 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 507,239 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

EPIX opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

