Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0004

Essentia (ESS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Essentia has a market cap of $603,504.61 and approximately $27,289.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,085.71 or 0.99988865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00126679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Essentia Coin Profile

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

