Ethereum Stake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Ethereum Stake has a market cap of $359,096.54 and $38.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00007821 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Stake
