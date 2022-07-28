Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $127.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.