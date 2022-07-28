Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.42. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 185.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 84,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

