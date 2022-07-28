EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

EventChain (EVC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $46,658.03 and $2,828.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.24 or 1.00011410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003808 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.