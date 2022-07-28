Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $249.50 and last traded at $252.88. 12,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 254,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.08.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,508,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

