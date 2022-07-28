Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Everex (EVX) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $324,390.69 and approximately $4,479.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,817.23 or 1.00045819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

