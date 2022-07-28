Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

