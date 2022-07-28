Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as low as $2.97. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 28,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

