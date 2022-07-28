Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

EVH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

