ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $53,386.89 and approximately $241.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

