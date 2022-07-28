Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.43

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 56675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
Exela Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
