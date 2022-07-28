Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.43

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 56675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $625.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 795.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 226,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

