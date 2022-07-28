Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.338 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

