Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $181.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.