Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.20 EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,642. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 252,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.