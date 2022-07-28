Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 31,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 961,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

