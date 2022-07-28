Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$289.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.51 million.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 13.0 %

EXTR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 99,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,642. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Extreme Networks by 233.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 199,259 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Extreme Networks by 91.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

