Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Fanuc Stock Up 2.4 %
FANUY stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanuc (FANUY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.