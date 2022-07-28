Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FANUY stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

