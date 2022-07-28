FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend of GBX 17

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FDM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON FDM opened at GBX 907.50 ($10.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £990.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3,137.93. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 800 ($9.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($16.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 967.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

