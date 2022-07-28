Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.43 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.