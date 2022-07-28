Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Cut to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.79.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FSZ opened at C$9.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.97 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 163.46%.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

