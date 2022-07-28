Financial Advisory Service Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $110.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.12. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.