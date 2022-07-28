Financial Architects Inc Acquires 6,829 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,026 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 376,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

