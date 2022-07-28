Financial Architects Inc Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,406,000 after buying an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.