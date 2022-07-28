Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. 6,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67.
