Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

