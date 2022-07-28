Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHJ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,081. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

