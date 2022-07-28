Financial Architects Inc Sells 4,916 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 107,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.28. 16,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,596. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

