Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,753,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 342,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

