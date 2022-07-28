Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,757 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

