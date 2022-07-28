Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%.
OTCMKTS FNWD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 7,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.93%.
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
