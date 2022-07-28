Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNWD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 7,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a research note on Thursday.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

