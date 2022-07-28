FIO Protocol Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and $2.26 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002269 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000182 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 99.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 803,728,528 coins and its circulating supply is 601,923,801 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

