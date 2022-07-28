First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.52. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 4,911 shares of company stock worth $178,297 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,379.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

