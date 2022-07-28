First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Earnings Results

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,917. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.