First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

First Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,402. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 740.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 289,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 254,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

