First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.89. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,306.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.