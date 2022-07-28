First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.72. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.19. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.