First Financial Bancorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.03. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 46.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

