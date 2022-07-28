First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 32.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,977. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have commented on FRME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Merchants by 32.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in First Merchants by 36.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after purchasing an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

