First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$37.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.14.

Shares of FN traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4499996 EPS for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

